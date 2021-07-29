Centre gives nod for setting up of 14 Disha Centres in Andhra Pradesh

The Centre has given good news on the 'Disha' Act brought by the Andhra Pradesh government for the safety of women. The Central Government has approved the setting up of Disha centers in all the districts of AP. To this end, Union Minister for Women Development Smriti Irani on Thursday answered a question posed by YSR-Congress party member Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha. He said the central government had approved the setting up of 14 Disha centres in AP for women.



Minister Smriti Irani said one of the two centres sanctioned for Chittoor district has not yet started functioning. The minister said the centre has set up police protection, medical and legal assistance, legal advice, counseling. She said services were being provided at Disha centres for women at risk.



The minister said that Disha centres have been set up in the respective districts under the Mission Shakti program to provide protection and security to women to achieve their empowerment.

