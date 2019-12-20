Centre has no role in the capital issue of Andhra Pradesh: Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that even his party members could express their views on the AP capital. Speaking at a media conference held in Tirupati, he said that it is natural to have disagreements over a political decision. He said he believes that if the decentralization of power takes place, the state will develop.

"In the past, Chandrababu focused on the development of Hyderabad in united Andhra Pradesh, and therefore no other city in the state was developed," Peddireddy said. Peddi Reddy accused former chief minister Chandrababu for not able to complete the capital and that all the structures in the capital area were temporary. This is why Amaravati has become a temporary capital. Peddi Reddy made it clear that the centre has nothing to do with the three capitals proposal. Asked how many thousands of crores Chandrababu brought in from the centre in five years. "With the High Court in Rayalaseema, the area would benefit," minister opined.

He assured farmers of Amaravati need not worry, the land will be returned soon. Peddireddy said that Vishakhapatnam is a developed city and there is no need to land to buy. He alleged that those who bought lands in Amaravati belong to TDP leaders and Chandrababu's relatives.