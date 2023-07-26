Centre keen to develop Amaravati as capital: BJP state chief

Guntur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the Centre will develop Amaravati as the state capital and provide the necessary infrastructure. She said that the Centre has already released Rs 2,000 crore for the development of Amaravati as a smart city. Speaking to media, she criticised the YSRCP government for not doing anything to develop Amaravati and reiterated that the Centre is extending the cooperation for the development of AP. She demanded that the YSRCP government do justice to all the farmers in Amaravati.

She said though the Centre sanctioned the houses under the PMAY, the state government is not constructing the houses. She demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a white paper on the construction of houses.

She alleged that since the YSRCP government came to power in the state, attacks on SC, ST, and BCs have increased. She recalled that a 15-year-old boy Amarnath was burnt alive at Razole village in Bapatla district recently.

Regarding the poll alliance, she said the party’s high command will take a decision at the appropriate time. She said the BJP will hold dharnas on August 10 across the state to mount pressure on the state government to solve the problems of sarpanches.

Former union minister Sujana Chowdary, Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana, party state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and party district president Patibandla Rama Krishna were present.