Centre keen to develop infra: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: The Central government is prioritising infrastructure development, which is crucial for the nation’s growth, according to BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing media at her residence, she said that Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure projects over the last 100 days.

She highlighted government’s commitment to balance welfare and development. As part of the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, efforts are underway to connect 25,000 villages.

She said that Rs 50,600 crore is being invested to construct national highways and that eight new railway line projects will be launched.

Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 12 crore farmers have benefited, and the government has reduced the export duty on onions from 40% to 20% as per farmers’ requests, she said.

In addition, she said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has approved 4.7 crore homes so far, and another three crore homes are sanctioned now. Of these, two-crore are in rural areas.

Purandeswari also explained plans to make the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant profitable and the establishment of a new railway zone soon.

DPRs of Rs 280 crore have been sent to the Central government for approval, focusing on improvements, particularly on the East railway station side for the modernisation of Rajahmundry railway station. She announced that she is going to urge the Central minister to start flights from Rajahmundry to Delhi, Ayodhya, and Jaipur and announced that the new airport terminal will be inaugurated soon.

She revealed that the Central government is ready to fund Rs 900 crore for a new diaphragm wall construction.

The Central government is providing Rs 15,000 crore under the EAP for the construction of Amaravati. District BJP president Bommula Dattu and party leaders Relangi Sridevi, Yenumula Ranga Babu, Kalepu Satya Sai Ram, and N Harika were present at the meeting.