Centre ready to consider seaplane services from Vizag

Vijayawada: For improving aerial connectivity to remote locations and making travel affordable, the Central government sanctioned 28 seaplane routes under the UDAN scheme. For this purpose, 14 water aerodromes are being constructed in six states and Union Territories at a cost of Rs 287 crore.

The list of 14 water aerodromes being constructed includes one each in Andhra Pradesh (Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada) and Telangana (Nagarjunasagar reservoir) at a cost of Rs 20 crore each. This was stated in a written reply by Gen V K Singh, minister of state for civil aviation, to a question asked by Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao.

Asked whether the Central Government would be willing to consider proposals for UDAN seaplane and helicopter operations from the new Visakhapatnam cruise terminal being constructed, the minister answered in the affirmative and stated that the ministry would be willing to consider proposals if submitted by airline operators under the UDAN scheme in future rounds of bidding for new routes.

Speaking on the issue, Narasimha Rao stated that the state government must invite airline operators and offer concessions to bid for seaplane and helicopter services from Visakhapatnam. As cruise tourism has already received a positive response from Visakhapatnam, seaplane and helicopter services should be promoted in a big way to promote regional connectivity and tourism.

Seaplane services to places like Bhimavaram, Kakinada would greatly improve connectivity and boost business tourism in a big way, Narasimha Rao observed.

He further stated that he would pursue this issue with the minister for civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.