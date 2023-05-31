Live
Centre released Rs 55,000 cr funds to AP, claims BJP
Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing the country and implementing several welfare schemes for the welfare of the poor.
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he listed the development projects taken up by Modi during the last nine years. He recalled that Modi constructed the Parliament building complex in 13 acres at a cost of Rs 900 crore, which is sufficient for 100 years and distributed domestic gas cylinders free of cost to 10 crore women. He remembered that the Centre had released Rs 55,000 crore funds directly to AP and recalled that 74 new airports were constructed and sanctioned 22 lakh houses. India supplied medicines to hundred countries during the Covid time. He expressed confidence that BJP will get more MP seats in Karnataka.
BJP State general secretary B Sivannarayana, State secretary Maganti Sudhakar Yadav and party leader Jupudi Ranga Raju were present on the occasion.