Centre releases grants for four states under MPC/UAs, AP gets Rs. 136 crore

The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a total grant of Rs.1764 crores to four states in which a grant of Rs.136 crore has been released to Andhra Pradesh state followed by Rs.109 crores to Chhattisgarh, Rs.799 crores to Maharashtra and Rs.720 crores to Uttar Pradesh.



The Department of Expenditure has released this grant to fund Million Plus Cities/Urban Aggregates (MPC/UA). Funds have been released to the cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in the state. The Centre has announced this financial assistance to the states for urban development.



In this phase, the Centre has provided financial assistance under the Department of Urban Local Bodies in AP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. For the financial year 2022-23, the Center has provided financial assistance of Rs.4,761 crore for the development of several major towns in the country wherein AP has received 293.75 crores for the financial year 2022-23 while Telangana has received financial assistance of Rs 331.40 crore.

The Center has released these funds as part of the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. The funds were allocated for Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar cities in Maharashtra and for Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Allahabad and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Funds have been released to Durg Bhilainagar and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.