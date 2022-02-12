Centre removes AP Special Category Status from three-member committee's agenda

A key development took place during the Centre's meeting on unresolved bifurcation issues between AP and Telangana. The Union Home Ministry has removed the issue of AP special status from the main agenda to be discussed at the meeting. It has issued another circular making changes to the agenda. The Union Home Ministry has said it is removing the politically controversial special category status from the agenda. The three-member committee was limited to five of the nine issues to be discussed.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier mentioned nine items in the agenda, including special status and funding for backward districts. A circular has been issued removing special status, tax concessions, funding for backward districts, and adjustment of resources.

It is learned that the Union Home Ministry will hold a key meeting on September 17 on the unresolved partition issues of the Telugu states. A three-member committee headed by the Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry has been set up by the AP and Telangana authorities. The three-member committee comprises SS Rawat from AP and Rama Krishna Rao from Telangana.