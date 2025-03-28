Centre sanctions Rs 97 cr for development of Suryalanka Beach

Guntur: Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh here on Thursday said that the Central government sanctioned Rs 97.52 crore for the development Suryalanka Beach under Swadeshi Darshan scheme 2.0 in the state. He said that the government will develop the beach on par with international standards. He recently met Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Shekhawat and requested him to release the funds. Responding to his request, the Centre sanctioned funds.

The state Tourism Department prepared plans for the development of the beach. He thanked Gajendra Shekhawat for sanctioning funds for the development of Suryalanka Beach. “The government will take steps to for the development of infrastructure at the beach and keep clean the beach surroundings.”

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for extending cooperation for sanctioning the funds. Meanwhile, the office of Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed the media that Dr Chandrasekhar tried his best to get the funds sanctioned for the development of Suryalanka Beach. He several times met Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Sheshawat and explained about the significance of the project.