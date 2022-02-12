Centre sets up three-member committee on AP Bifurcation issues, Special Category Status included

The issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh has been included in the agenda of the three-member committee headed by the Union Home Ministry. To this end, the Union Home Ministry has extended an invitation to the state to come for talks on the issue of AP special status on the 17th of this month. A three-member committee headed by the Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry has been set up.

The three-member committee comprises SS Rawat from AP and Ramakrishna Rao from Telangana. Meetings will be held on the 17th of this month via video conference to discuss 9 topics. It is learned that YSRCP MPs in parliament have put pressure on the Centre to give special status to AP. Recently, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the AP issues together.

It is learned that AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeatedly appealed to Prime Minister Modi to give special status to the AP in the same way. The YSR Congress party has been demanding special status for days. In the first week of January, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Modi to resolve people to resolve the issues of state bifurcation along with the special status of the AP.

Here are the 9 items for the committee agenda

Division of AP State Finance Corporation.

A solution to the power consumption problem between AP and Telangana.

Resolution of disputes arising on tax matters.

Cash and deposits in the bank belonging to the two states.

Separation of Cash Accounts between APSCSCL and TSCSCL

Distribution of various resources between AP and Telangana.

Special Grants for 7 Backward Classes in North coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

Special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Tax concessions for both states.