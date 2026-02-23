Centre’s move to replace NREGA with VB G RAM G Act triggers debate

Penukonda: The Union government’s reported decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) with the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission’ (VB G RAM G) Act has sparked criticism from civil society groups and labour organisations.

Enacted in 2005, NREGA guarantees 100 days of wage employment annually to rural households and is widely regarded as a rights-based law rooted in Article 41 of the Constitution, which directs the State to secure the right to work. Universal implementation across rural India was completed by 2008.

Critics allege that the proposed legislation removes the mandate of compulsory nationwide coverage, limiting employment guarantees to rural areas notified by the Centre. They argue this could create unequal access and raise concerns under Article 14, which guarantees equality before law.

While the government has stated that the new programme will increase employment to 125 days annually, detractors contend that the existing scheme itself has struggled to deliver the full 100 days in practice, with average annual employment reportedly ranging between 56 and 65 days.

Concerns have also been raised over the revised funding pattern, with the Centre’s share said to be reduced from 90% to 60%, potentially placing additional fiscal pressure on States.

Labour groups have called for wider parliamentary scrutiny, asserting that any restructuring of rural employment guarantees must ensure transparency, adequate funding and protection of workers’ rights.