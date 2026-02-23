Badruddin Ajmal to contest assembly polls, takes dig at Assam CM
AIUDF chief and former Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal on Monday made a series of sharp political remarks, asserting his confidence ahead of the upcoming elections while taking digs at the BJP and the Congress over leadership and alliance dynamics in Assam.
Speaking to reporters here, Ajmal said he remains politically resilient despite sustained attacks.
“I am a tiger and will remain a tiger. Even if I die, I will die as a tiger,” he said, projecting confidence in his political standing and grassroots support.
Targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajmal said the BJP leader should not consider himself invincible.
“Himanta Biswa Sarma has not yet become a Badshah,” he remarked, adding that no leader can rule Assam politics unchallenged. He claimed the people of the state would deliver an appropriate response in due course.
On the question of opposition unity, Ajmal said he remains hopeful of an understanding with the Congress till the last moment.
“We are hopeful till the final moment. It is the Congress that is talking about divorce; we have not given any divorce,” he said, suggesting that AIUDF has not shut the door on alliance possibilities.
Using a colloquial phrase to underline his point, Ajmal said, “Miya biwi razi, to kya karega kazi?”, indicating that if there is mutual willingness between parties, external narratives should not interfere.
Referring to the 2021 Assembly elections, Ajmal claimed that opposition infighting had caused significant damage in Upper Assam.
“In 2021, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi destroyed the Congress in Upper Assam, and the same will happen again,” he alleged, asserting that fragmented opposition politics continues to benefit the BJP.
The AIUDF chief also announced his electoral plans, stating that he would contest from Binnakandi and expressed confidence of victory.
“I will contest the election from Binnakandi, and I will win there,” Ajmal said.
He further claimed that AIUDF remains a decisive force in Assam’s minority-dominated areas and said the party is fully prepared to face the upcoming political battle, regardless of alliance outcomes.