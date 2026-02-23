Badruddin Ajmal to contest assembly polls, takes dig at Assam CM​

AIUDF chief and former Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal on Monday made a series of sharp political remarks, asserting his confidence ahead of the upcoming elections while taking digs at the BJP and the Congress over leadership and alliance dynamics in Assam. ​

Speaking to reporters here, Ajmal said he remains politically resilient despite sustained attacks. ​

“I am a tiger and will remain a tiger. Even if I die, I will die as a tiger,” he said, projecting confidence in his political standing and grassroots support. ​

Targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajmal said the BJP leader should not consider himself invincible. ​

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has not yet become a Badshah,” he remarked, adding that no leader can rule Assam politics unchallenged. He claimed the people of the state would deliver an appropriate response in due course. ​

On the question of opposition unity, Ajmal said he remains hopeful of an understanding with the Congress till the last moment.​

“We are hopeful till the final moment. It is the Congress that is talking about divorce; we have not given any divorce,” he said, suggesting that AIUDF has not shut the door on alliance possibilities. ​

Using a colloquial phrase to underline his point, Ajmal said, “Miya biwi razi, to kya karega kazi?”, indicating that if there is mutual willingness between parties, external narratives should not interfere. ​

Referring to the 2021 Assembly elections, Ajmal claimed that opposition infighting had caused significant damage in Upper Assam. ​

“In 2021, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi destroyed the Congress in Upper Assam, and the same will happen again,” he alleged, asserting that fragmented opposition politics continues to benefit the BJP. ​

The AIUDF chief also announced his electoral plans, stating that he would contest from Binnakandi and expressed confidence of victory. ​

“I will contest the election from Binnakandi, and I will win there,” Ajmal said. ​

He further claimed that AIUDF remains a decisive force in Assam’s minority-dominated areas and said the party is fully prepared to face the upcoming political battle, regardless of alliance outcomes.