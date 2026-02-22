CGST officials arrest mastermind behind fake invoices

Visakhapatnam: In a significant breakthrough, officers of Anti-Evasion wing of the Visakhapatnam CGST Commissionerate, arrested the mastermind behind generation of fake invoices operated through various entities to the tune of Rs 81.25 crore.

The total GST amount involved in the transactions included Rs 11.54 crore. The accused allegedly availed and utilised fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) Input Tax Credit, causing a loss of Rs 11.54 crore to the government exchequer. Inspections and searches were conducted at various premises of firms linked to the accused to expose the fraudulent availing and utilising of ITC without actual supply of goods or services by the entities operated by him. The mastermind, resident of Visakhapatnam was arrested under section 69 of CGST Act-2017. The accused was produced before the Special Judge Economic Offences Court, Visakhapatnam and remanded the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation in this case is in progress.

In the light of the department’s efforts to combat fraudulent ITC cases and protect the integrity of the GST system, the arrest indicates a significant move in preventing loss to the government exchequer and boost confidence in genuine and law-abiding taxpayers.