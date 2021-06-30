Chahat Bajpai takes charge as Nandyal Sub-Collector

Kurnool: Chahat Bajpai assumed charge as Sub-Collector of Nandyal on Tuesday. She took the charge from in-charge Revenue Division Officer (RDO) C Vankata Narayanamma.

The RDO, Administrative Officer, Harinatha Rao, Deputy AO, Ali Peera, Nandyal Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (Dy DMHO) Anki Reddy and other staff gave a warm welcome to the new Sub-Collector on her arrival.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahat Bajpai said that she has completed her IAS training in West Godavari district. After completion of the training, for the first time, she assumed the charge of Nandyal Sub-Collector. She said that she will discharge duties with utmost responsibility.

Top priority would be given to the proper implementation of welfare schemes. The actual beneficiaries should derive benefit out of the welfare schemes.

After taking the charge, the new Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai made a surprise visit to Mahanandi mandal tahsildar office. She inspected the records at the office. Later in the evening she visited Mahanandi temple and had the darshan of Goddess Kameswari and Lord Maha Nandeeshwara.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) Ganji Mallikarjuna Prasad and the veda pandits gave a grand welcome at the temple mukha mandapam.

After offering abhishekam and kumkumarchana prayers the EO and the veda pandits presented the sub collector with temple memento and teertha prasadam.