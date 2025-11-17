‘Chaiwala’ became PM because of Constitution, says CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that it is because of the Indian Constitution that a ‘chaiwala’ has become the Prime Minister.

“The reason why Narendra Modi, who started his life as a chaiwala, is the Prime Minister because of the Indian Constitution,” Naidu said at a conference on 75 years of the Indian Constitution organised by Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA).

The Chief Minister was all praise for Narendra Modi, saying he is making every effort to ensure that India becomes number one in the world.

Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Dheeraj Singh Thakur also addressed the conference.

The Chief Minister called for a “nation-first” developmental outlook, asserting that political leadership, institutions and citizens must prioritise national progress over individual or partisan interests. According to him, the goal of governance must be to build an inclusive, equitable and economically strong society with equal opportunities across all strata.

Naidu also said that Dr BR Ambedkar had given India a transformative constitutional framework that dismantled social barriers and created a level playing field through universal adult franchise. Citing examples of upward mobility enabled by democratic institutions, he stated that the Constitution has proven that no individual is socially or economically predetermined. He added that democratic participation, coupled with public-policy continuity and reform, has enabled India to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

He lauded Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai, describing him as a symbol of constitutional inclusiveness and professional integrity. He said that Justice Gavai’s personal journey and judicial philosophy reflected the democratic dividends envisaged by the framers of the Constitution. Naidu added that while several developed nations are facing demographic decline, India’s young and technology-skilled workforce positions it favourably in the global economic landscape.