Chandrababu addresses at Ra Kadali Ra in Nellore, says people are ready to defeat YSRCP
Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party chief, strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a public meeting in Nellore. Naidu sarcastically compared Jagan to the Bhasmasura, rather than the great warrior Arjuna or the Abhimanyudu.
Naidu accused Jagan of creating chaos in Andhra Pradesh through his authoritarian rule and claimed that the state has suffered greatly under his leadership for the past five years. He mentioned that many people who were given tickets by the YSR Congress Party (YCP) are now running away. Naidu highlighted the problems faced by farmers, including high debts and the rising number of suicides in the state. He accused Jagan of lying and stated that people are ready to reject his leadership.
Naidu also criticized Jagan's policies, including the increase in electricity bills and the lack of support for marginalized communities such as BCs, SCs, and STs. He made personal attacks on Jagan, comparing him to a cancerous tumor that needs to be removed and suggesting that people would laugh at his supporters. Naidu said that Galla Jayadev's decision to leave politics is due to alleged harassment and reminded Jagan of his long political career compared to his own.