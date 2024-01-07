Chandrababu addresses at Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Achanta, calls people to bring TDP to power

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister called on people for the defeat of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the upcoming elections and bring TDP. Speaking at Ra Kadali Ra meeting, Chandrababu criticized the YSRCP government, stating that the work done in Andhra Pradesh under their rule is nill and questioned if anyone is satisfied with the current regime and claimed that the YSRCP's reign is coming to an end.



Chandrababu accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister, of destroying various systems in the state. He emphasized that during the TDP's rule, the aqua sector received significant attention, but under Jagan's leadership, the aqua sector has experienced a collapse. Chandrababu stated that expenses related to the aqua sector have tripled, including the costs of feed and current bills. He also lamented the deterioration of roads in the district and the overall increase in charges under the YSRCP government.

Chandrababu promised to revive the aqua sector's former glory and support farmers once the TDP comes back to power. He criticized the YSRCP government for not providing adequate water for cultivation, which has resulted in farmers resorting to a crop holiday. Chandrababu assured that the TDP will take responsibility for empowering and assisting farmers in every possible way.