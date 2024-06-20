Live
Just In
Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh Extend Wishes to Nara Bhuvaneshwari on Her Birthday
On the birthday of Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, special wishes have been pouring in from her family members.
CM Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform 'X' to wish his wife on her special day. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "She stood behind me one hundred percent in my quest to serve the people. She always supported me and followed my passion even in dark days."
Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, also extended his warm wishes to his mother. He posted a message on 'X' saying, "Happy birthday to mother. Her love, kindness, and support are my greatest strength. Her dedication to serving people, business acumen, and fighting for justice is inspiring. I worship her everyday. She who brightened our lives with love should always be happy."
Not only the Nara family but also members of the Nandamuri family have been sending their best wishes to Bhuvaneshwari on her birthday.