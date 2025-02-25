Chandrababu and Pawan express shock over elephant attack, extends ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed their profound sorrow for the affected families. They assured that the state would provide necessary support to the victims and their relatives. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan announced a financial compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs. 5 lakhs for the injured.

The Chief Minister and Deputy CM directed senior officials from the Forest Department to coordinate with Annamayya district administration and ensure that appropriate medical services are rendered to those injured. Pawan Kalyan also instructed Government Whip and Railway Kodur MLA Sri Arava Sridhar to reach out to the families of the victims and provide them solace during this difficult time.

In response to the incident, MLA Sridhar immediately left for Y. Kota to visit the bereaved families. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for enhanced security measures for devotees visiting forest areas, particularly in light of the forthcoming Mahashivratri celebrations.

Annamayya District In-charge Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav expressed their concern about the situation, with Minister Reddy inquiring into the circumstances surrounding the elephant attack and seeking updates on the health status of the seriously injured.

Minister Yadav assured that the government would provide the best possible medical care for the victims and reiterated the administration's commitment to stand by the affected families during this tragic time. The injured have been transferred to Tirupati Ruia Hospital, where their conditions are being closely monitored.

As the community mourns the loss of life, officials are calling for a renewed focus on safety protocols to protect both wildlife and visitors in these forested areas.