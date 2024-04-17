Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to conduct campaign in Pedana and Machlipatnam

TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan are set to conduct a joint election campaign in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The campaign, part of the Prajagalam initiative, will include road shows and public meetings in the Pedana and Machilipatnam constituencies.

Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving from Hyderabad to Pedana in a private helicopter at 3 PM, where a public meeting will be held at the local bus stand at 4 PM. Following this, the leaders will proceed to Machilipatnam by road and participate in another public meeting scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The campaign is in support of the NDA alliance candidates contesting in the Pedana and Machilipatnam constituencies. The public ameeting in Pedana will be followed by Varahi Vijayabheri Sabha at the Machilipatnam Koneru Center at 7 PM.

The ruling and opposition parties are intensifying their efforts as the general elections approach, with both sides ramping up their campaigns to garner support from the voters.