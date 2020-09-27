Chandrababu announces parliamentary incharges for the TDP, youth gets priority

Telugu Desam party leader Chandrababu Naidu who is known for taking his strategic decisions at the time of when the party is in crisis has once again showcased his experience by taking tough decision on party. As it is known fact that the party is currently in deep crisis in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu almost purged the TDP and announced the parliamentary in-charges in this regard on Sunday.

He handed over the party reins in the district to the youth and the seniors were given the responsibility of supervision and guiding force to encourage the youth, as well as giving due respect to the seniors. Also, in view of the fact that each parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh will soon be formed as a district, presidents have been appointed for 25 parliamentary constituencies. However, the state President for the party has not announced yet. It remains to be seen who will be elected the TDP president for the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the presidents of the TDP parliamentary constituencies.



Srikakulam. - Kuna Ravi Kumar



Vizianagaram - Kimidi Nagarjuna

Araku - Gummadi Sandhya Rani

Visakhapatnam - Palla Srinivasa Rao

Anakapalli - Buddha Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao

Kakinada. - Jyotula Naveen

Amalapuram. - Reddy Anita Kumari

Rajahmundry. - Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar

Narsapuram - Thota Sitarama Lakshmi

Eluru - Ganni Veeranjaneyulu

Machilipatnam - Konakalla Narayana Rao

Vijayawada - Nettem Raghuram

Guntur - Tenali Shravan Kumar

Narasaraopet - GV Anjaneyulu

Bapatla - Eluri Sambhasivarao

Ongole - Nukasani Balaji

Nellore - Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Tirupati - Narasimha Yadav

Chittoor. - Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani)

Rajampeta - Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy

Kadapa - Mallela Lingareddy

Anantapur - Kaluva Srinivasulu

Hindupuram - BK Parthasarathy

Kurnool. - Somishetti Venkateshwarlu

Nandyal - Gouru Venkate Reddy