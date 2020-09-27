Chandrababu announces parliamentary incharges for the TDP, youth gets priority
Telugu Desam party leader Chandrababu Naidu who is known for taking his strategic decisions at the time of when the party is in crisis has once again showcased his experience by taking tough decision on party.
Telugu Desam party leader Chandrababu Naidu who is known for taking his strategic decisions at the time of when the party is in crisis has once again showcased his experience by taking tough decision on party. As it is known fact that the party is currently in deep crisis in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu almost purged the TDP and announced the parliamentary in-charges in this regard on Sunday.
He handed over the party reins in the district to the youth and the seniors were given the responsibility of supervision and guiding force to encourage the youth, as well as giving due respect to the seniors. Also, in view of the fact that each parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh will soon be formed as a district, presidents have been appointed for 25 parliamentary constituencies. However, the state President for the party has not announced yet. It remains to be seen who will be elected the TDP president for the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.
Here are the presidents of the TDP parliamentary constituencies.
Srikakulam. - Kuna Ravi Kumar
Vizianagaram - Kimidi Nagarjuna
Araku - Gummadi Sandhya Rani
Visakhapatnam - Palla Srinivasa Rao
Anakapalli - Buddha Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao
Kakinada. - Jyotula Naveen
Amalapuram. - Reddy Anita Kumari
Rajahmundry. - Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar
Narsapuram - Thota Sitarama Lakshmi
Eluru - Ganni Veeranjaneyulu
Machilipatnam - Konakalla Narayana Rao
Vijayawada - Nettem Raghuram
Guntur - Tenali Shravan Kumar
Narasaraopet - GV Anjaneyulu
Bapatla - Eluri Sambhasivarao
Ongole - Nukasani Balaji
Nellore - Sheikh Abdul Aziz
Tirupati - Narasimha Yadav
Chittoor. - Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani)
Rajampeta - Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy
Kadapa - Mallela Lingareddy
Anantapur - Kaluva Srinivasulu
Hindupuram - BK Parthasarathy
Kurnool. - Somishetti Venkateshwarlu
Nandyal - Gouru Venkate Reddy