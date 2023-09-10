Chandrababu arrest: AP CID imposes charges against Naidu in FIR

The Andhra Pradesh CID has made sensational charges against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case including his name in FIR as A1. It claimed that Chandrababu had full knowledge of the scam and that the money was released based on his orders. The CID also included Atchennaidu 's name.

Arguments are currently ongoing in the ACB court, where Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu's son, is also present. Lawyer Siddharth Luthra is representing Chandrababu, while Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy is arguing on behalf of CID. Advocates Viveka Chari and Venkatesh are representing CID.

To ensure the maintenance of law and order, the police have taken measures to prevent any untoward incidents in the court premises. A large number of police have been deployed for this purpose. Meanwhile, CID officials began their investigation of Chandrababu on Saturday evening. The inquiry lasted for 10 hours, from 5:10 pm on Saturday to 3 am on Sunday. Chandrababu was questioned during this time. Following the interrogation, at 3 am, he was taken to the hospital from the SIT office.

Chandrababu's convoy arrived at CGH in Vijayawada at 3:40 am. Medical tests were conducted at 4:20 am, and then again at 4:30 am. Subsequently, at 4:45 am, he returned to the SIT office. At 5:50 am, he was moved from the SIT office to the ACB court, where he arrived at 5:58 am. Currently, arguments are taking place in the court.