Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath has denied allegations that Chandrababu Naidu's arrest was politically motivated. He stated that if the intention was to target the party, they would have arrested Chandrababu as soon as they came to power. He said that the CID police have reportedly stated that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested based on strong evidence and proof in the skill development scam case.



Taking a dig at Pawan Kalyan, Gudivada Amarnath said that the latter was not able to see the evidences support Chandrababu Naidu's scam and and said there are other scams related to Chandrababu be it Amaravati real estate scam and others. mentioned, suggesting that his support for Chandrababu blinds him to the evidence of corruption allegedly committed by him.

Minister Amarnath described Chandrababu as a skilled criminal and an unskilled politician, accusing him of looting public money in the name of Siemens. He mentioned that the ED has already arrested eight individuals in this case and alleged that Chandrababu is the mastermind, regardless of who the other accused may be.

On the other hand, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also lashed at Chandrababu Naidu and said that they would not spare anyone involved in the scam and questioned whether there is no rule to arrest a man who has forty years experience.