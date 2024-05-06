Empowering transplant survivors: A night of joy and cricket with RCB

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals, the official health partner for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), brought together 20 transplant survivors and their families for an exhilarating experience at the IPL match between RCB and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

As a part of the hospital’s Community Connect initiative, the event aimed at spreading joy and entertainment to the lives of patients and their families who have gone through the challenging experience of an organ transplant including kidney, liver, heart, and lungs.

Patients undergoing organ transplants go through mixed feelings including hope, anxiety, and relief. Their road to recovery can involve discomfort; however, they hope for a chance at a healthier life despite ongoing concerns about long-term prognosis and therapies. Being cognizant of this fact, Manipal Hospitals reached out to 20 transplant survivors and their families, assuring them of proper safety, care, and a fun-filled evening at the event. Each participant was given a wristband for easy identification and with the help of the RCB team, provided an exclusive entry point into the stadium that was less crowded.

Speaking on the initiative, Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, said, “At Manipal Hospitals, we prioritise nurturing an environment that encourages patients to embrace new experiences. We understand the difficulties transplant patients encounter and strive to provide uplifting moments. Taking them to an IPL match was our gesture of solidarity, aiming to bring smiles and forge enduring memories. Adhering to BCCI guidelines, we conducted health assessments beforehand, provided medications, and stationed dedicated volunteers for their safety throughout the event.”

Saji Francis, a director of an HR firm, had a tough battle against IgA Nephropathy for a decade. Even though the illness eventually progressed to end-stage kidney failure, he stayed upbeat the entire time. During the COVID-19 epidemic, he received dialysis for approximately a year before his sister, Siji Francis, selflessly offered to donate her kidney to rescue her loving brother.

In June 2022, Saji got a life-saving kidney transplant under the supervision of Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty, Consultant - Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Millers Road. “Today, Francis lives a life unmarked by the shadows of his transplant, thanks to his sister’s selfless act of love for her brother,” said, Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty. Following their procedures, the brother and sister have been living normal lives. Saji’s journey stands as a testament, sending a message of the power of a positive mindset in overcoming life’s challenges, both during illness and after surgery. His story inspires others to seek joy in life despite obstacles. For these transplant survivors, the night was a dream come true because they were able to see their favourite cricket players up close and experience the exhilarating atmosphere of a live match.