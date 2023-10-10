  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu asked to fight on public issues, says TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

Chandrababu asked to fight on public issues, says TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav
x
Highlights

Payyavula Keshav, a senior leader of Telugu Desam Party has stated that TDP chief Chandrababu advised him to fight on public issues.

Payyavula Keshav, a senior leader of Telugu Desam Party has stated that TDP chief Chandrababu advised him to fight on public issues.

Speaking after meeting with Chandrababu Naidu in jail along with Nara Brahmani and Nara Bhuvaneshwari, he mentioned that Chandrababu expressed concern for the well-being of the people and party leaders, and criticized the government for neglecting irrigation projects.

Payyavula Keshav also said that the government arrested Chandrababu due to their fear of the public response to the TDP programs. Chandrababu Naidu who is in judicial remand is fighting in the courts for the relief, however as the ACB court dismissed the bail petition and the SLP petition is pending in supreme court Naidu moved High Court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X