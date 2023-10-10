Chandrababu asked to fight on public issues, says TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

Payyavula Keshav, a senior leader of Telugu Desam Party has stated that TDP chief Chandrababu advised him to fight on public issues.

Speaking after meeting with Chandrababu Naidu in jail along with Nara Brahmani and Nara Bhuvaneshwari, he mentioned that Chandrababu expressed concern for the well-being of the people and party leaders, and criticized the government for neglecting irrigation projects.



Payyavula Keshav also said that the government arrested Chandrababu due to their fear of the public response to the TDP programs. Chandrababu Naidu who is in judicial remand is fighting in the courts for the relief, however as the ACB court dismissed the bail petition and the SLP petition is pending in supreme court Naidu moved High Court.

