Chandrababu assures of not increasing power charges at Kamalapuram meeting

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that if he comes to power, he will not increase electricity charges. Speaking at Ra Kadali Ra meeting at Kamalapuram in Kadapa, Naidu emphasised his commitment to developing the Rayalaseema region in various aspects. Chandrababu criticized the current government for not fulfilling their promises, such as providing gifts during festivals and tofa during Ramzan.

He accused the government of corruption, smuggling sand from the Penna river, and neglecting the needs of construction workers. Chandrababu also alleged that the current government increased the prices of liquor and imposed taxes on garbage. He highlighted that his party did not raise electricity charges during their five-year tenure, while the current government burdened the poor with additional expenses.

Chandrababu pledged to govern effectively, create wealth, and provide justice to the underprivileged. He expressed his determination to address the water scarcity issue in Rayalaseema and bring Godavari water to Banakacharla. Lastly, Chandrababu criticized the current government for not allocating sufficient funds to projects in Rayalaseema, comparing it to the TDP government's efforts during their tenure.