Chandrababu attends Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy's funeral, consoles family members

The funeral of TDP leader and senior minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy has been completed. Bojja's funeral was held among the fans who had gathered at the farm in Urandur of Tirupati district. The funeral was held with government formalities and the TDP chief Chandrababu attended Bojjala's funeral. On this occasion, he met Bojjala's wife and consoled her.



Chandrababu said it was sad to lose a close friend and opined that the people of Srikalahasti would never forget Bojja. He lauded his key role as a minister in state development. Chandrababu said he hoped his son would continue Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy's aspirations.

It is known that the former minister and TDP leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy have passed away due to illness at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment on May 6.

