Chandrababu briefs media in Tirumala, says will make AP poverty free

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude towards Lord Venkateswara for his historic election victory, stating that with the blessings of the deity, they have achieved great success.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude towards Lord Venkateswara for his historic election victory, stating that with the blessings of the deity, they have achieved great success. Naidu, accompanied by his family, visited Tirumala Srivari to offer their thanks.

Addressing the media, Naidu shared his vision for the Telugu race, stating his desire for them to be at the highest level in the world. He also reflected on a past incident where he survived an attack at Alipiri and Claymore Mines, crediting Lord Venkateswara for saving him and giving him a new sense of purpose.

Naidu emphasized his mission to eliminate economic inequalities and make Andhra Pradesh a poverty-free state. He revealed that he starts his day with a minute-long prayer to Lord Venkateswara, expressing his hopes for a prosperous state.

