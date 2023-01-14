Chandrababu burns GO No1 copy in bonfire of Bhogi

Naravaripalle (Chittoor dist): Extending the Sankranti greetings to all the Telugus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana besides those spread across the globe, the former chief minister and TDP national president, Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, as a mark of protest, burnt a copy of GO No 1 in the traditional bonfire of Bhogi at Naravaripalle of Chittoor district, his native place.

Later addressing the gathering, Mr Chandrababu Naidu said that Sankranthi is a major festival for Telugu people. "The lives of the Telugus should be viewed before and after the emergence of the TDP. Though it was the great Late Potti Sriramulu who achieved the Telugu State but it was the Late NT Rama Rao who brought respect to them," Mr Chandrababu remarked.

Youth is the country's great asset, he said, adding that the Information Technology (IT) sector that he encouraged is now yielding excellent results. "Some leaders think about today and some think about

the future. I always think about the future of the youth," he observed.

Maintaining that he made a suggestion to the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, at the G-20 preparatory meeting that a vision document be prepared for 2047, Mr Chandrababu Naidu recalled as to how the National Highway project was launched with his initiative. He expressed deep concern that the roads in the State are in a very bad condition and said that though he suffered some pain after moving on these roads he will continue his journey for the sake of the people.

"All sections of people are suffering due to this psycho rule," Mr Chandraabu said and stated that there is an urgent need for the cycle to come back to power in view of the welfare of the public. The condition of the State has come down to such a way that the people started thinking 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki', he said.

Parents are feeling mental agony for the future of their kids, he said and felt that the ruling parties should think only about the future of the younger generation. "But this Government is thinking otherwise. False cases are being filed against me and the Government is not providing security even to my meetings," he said.

"If the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, has the support of the police I have the support of the five crore people of the State," Mr Chandrababu Naidu said and made it clear that his fight is not for his personal gains but only in the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh.