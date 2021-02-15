Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu has called for a statewide agitation on February 18 to protest against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel industry. The cadre were ordered to hold protests and rallies from the village level to the state level. TDP is ready for any struggle to save the steel industry which is related to the emotions of the people.

The TDP chief made it clear that the TDP would not rest until the Visakhapatnam steel plant was continued as the public sector. He has accused CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the state by allowing the privatisation of steel plant. "The Visakhapatnam steel industry, which is the backbone of Andhra Pradesh's industrial development, directly employs 40,000 people and indirectly employs another 50,000 workers," Naidu asserted.

He said it is the responsibility of the people of the state to safeguard it with the movement. Chandrababu said that the conspiracy politics won't work before the movement of Telugu people against Visakapatnam steel plant.