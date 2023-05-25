Chandrababu congratulates Modi ahead of inauguration of new parliament building

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Chandrababu said on Twitter that the construction of the new Parliament building has become historic and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Center for helping to build the historic building. Chandrababu said that the parliament building should be a platform for the formulation of laws and a new parliament building should be a compass for a country without poor people by 2047 on the completion of 100 years of independence.

As we have a new Parliament building, I join a joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM @narendramodi Ji, the Union Govt, and every hand that has contributed to building this historic structure.I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu has clarified that NTR Centenary Celebrations will be celebrated grandly as Mahanadu venue. Chandrababu said that invitations will be given to the representatives with Chandrababu's digital signature. Chandrababu revealed that NTR has shown the self-respect of the Telugu nation to the world and that NTR ushered in significant changes in state and national politics.

He said that discussions will be held on all issues in Rajahmundry (Vemagiri) Mahanadu. Chandrababu revealed that they will discuss political, social, economic, health and organisational issues and discuss the anti-people and undemocratic policies of the government. TDP chief Chandrababu said that a huge public meeting will be held on May 28.