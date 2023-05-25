Live
Chandrababu congratulates Modi ahead of inauguration of new parliament building
TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Chandrababu said on Twitter that the construction of the new Parliament building has become historic and congratulated Prime Minister Modi.
TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Chandrababu said on Twitter that the construction of the new Parliament building has become historic and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Center for helping to build the historic building. Chandrababu said that the parliament building should be a platform for the formulation of laws and a new parliament building should be a compass for a country without poor people by 2047 on the completion of 100 years of independence.
Meanwhile, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu has clarified that NTR Centenary Celebrations will be celebrated grandly as Mahanadu venue. Chandrababu said that invitations will be given to the representatives with Chandrababu's digital signature. Chandrababu revealed that NTR has shown the self-respect of the Telugu nation to the world and that NTR ushered in significant changes in state and national politics.
He said that discussions will be held on all issues in Rajahmundry (Vemagiri) Mahanadu. Chandrababu revealed that they will discuss political, social, economic, health and organisational issues and discuss the anti-people and undemocratic policies of the government. TDP chief Chandrababu said that a huge public meeting will be held on May 28.