Chandrababu congratulates Neeraj Chopra over remarkable achievement in Javelin throw

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has made history at the prestigious Diamond League tournament in Doha, achieving a remarkable throw of 90.23 metres. As congratulations pour in from across the nation, political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have lauded his accomplishment as a matter of significant pride for the country.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also took to social media platform X to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Neeraj. In his post, CM Naidu highlighted the impact of this achievement, stating that it showcases India’s sporting talent on a global stage. He wrote, "Neeraj Chopra has once again written his name in the pages of history. Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj for achieving this feat. By crossing this milestone, India’s sporting talent will be known to the world."

Neeraj's journey to this achievement included a strong start, with an initial throw of 88.44 metres, followed by a series of competitive attempts against renowned rivals such as Anderson Peters and Julian Weber. Despite a foul on his second attempt, he reached the impressive distance of 90.3 metres in his third round, solidifying his place among the top athletes in javelin throw history.

With this landmark performance, Neeraj Chopra continues to inspire the nation and elevate India's profile in the world of athletics.