Chandrababu demands stern action against those attacked TDP leader Thikkareddy

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu demanded that action be taken in the incident of attack on TDP leader Thikkareddy in Kosigi of Kurnool district. He wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang to this effect. It is alleged that YSRCP activists attacked Thikkareddy who was going to the Bompalle temple. Five TDP activists were injured in the incident.

YSRCP in the state. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack and adequate security for Thikka Reddy. "Thikka Reddy was also attacked and seriously injured by YSRCP cadre in February last year," Naidu said. However, he said he was shocked that the police did not take any action. Chandrababu was outraged that the police were failing to curb the atrocities of the

Chandrababu warned that the government would be held responsible for any danger that happened to Thikka Reddy. He flagged that the law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated and if no action is taken against the culprits, they are encouraged to commit more crimes.