Chandrababu Emphasises Importance of Polavaram Project in AP Assembly

In a recent address to the Assembly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of the Polavaram project, referring to it as the "lifeline of the state." The CM stressed that once completed, the project will help mitigate drought conditions, thereby playing a crucial role in enhancing agricultural productivity.

During a short discussion on irrigation projects, Naidu likened the Amaravati and Polavaram initiatives to "two eyes," underscoring their interconnected importance for the state's development. He urged that there should be no delays in the construction of the Polavaram project, expressing concern over potential setbacks.

Moreover, the Chief Minister noted that water has already been provided to farmers through the Pattiseema project, reinforcing the government's commitment to irrigation solutions. He called upon all members of the Assembly to promote awareness about the importance of water conservation for irrigation purposes, urging proactive steps in safeguarding this vital resource.