Chandrababu Emphasizes on Quality Seeds and Farming Techniques for Kharif Season in AP

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of ensuring the quality of seeds and promoting natural farming and drip irrigation techniques in Andhra Pradesh. With kharif cultivation currently underway in 46.45 lakh hectares across the state, the CM during a recent review meeting on Kharif season activities stressed the need to crack down on counterfeit seeds and unlicensed varieties being sold.

The CM directed officials to take strict action against those selling substandard seeds and to ensure that quality seeds are readily available to farmers. Additionally, arrangements are to be made for the distribution of fertilizers through cooperative societies in order to support agricultural activities in the state.

In attendance at the meeting were Minister Achchennaidu and senior officers from the department, who discussed strategies for increasing the cultivated area and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Andhra Pradesh. The focus on quality seeds and farming techniques aims to enhance crop productivity and support the overall growth of the agricultural sector in the state.