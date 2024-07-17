Chandrababu Extends Wishes to Muslim Community on Muharram

As the holy month of Muharram begins, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, has extended his heartfelt wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters. In a statement released today, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significance of this month and the sacrifice made by Martyr Imam Hussain.





పవిత్ర మొహర్రం పుణ్య దినాల సందర్భంగా ముస్లిం సోదరసోదరీమణులకు శుభం కలిగేలా చూడాలని ఆ అల్లాహ్ ను కోరుకుంటున్నాను. అమరవీరుడు ఇమామ్ హుస్సేన్ సమాజం కోసం ప్రాణ త్యాగం చేశారు తప్ప అన్యాయమైన అధికారానికి తలఒగ్గ లేదు. ఇదే ఆదర్శంగా పరుల క్షేమాన్ని కాంక్షిస్తూ జీవితాన్ని గడపడమే మన కర్తవ్యం… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 17, 2024





Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, stood up against the unjust authority of his time and sacrificed his life for the sake of the community. His legacy serves as a reminder for all of us to strive for the welfare of others and to stand against tyranny and injustice.

Chandrababu Naidu urged all members of society to emulate the ideals of Imam Hussain and work towards building a society where everyone can live in peace and harmony. He emphasized that it is our duty to look out for one another and to stand up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.





హిందువులకు ఎంతో ప్రత్యేకమైన తొలి ఏకాదశి పండుగ సందర్భంగా ప్రజలందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. నియమనిష్టలతో ఉపవాస దీక్షలు చేస్తున్న భక్తులందరికీ ఆ భగవంతుడు ఆనంద, ఆరోగ్య, ఐశ్వర్యాలను ప్రసాదించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 17, 2024





The Chief Minister also extended Tholi Ekadashi festival wishes to all devotees. Ekadashi, a sacred day dedicated to fasting and prayers, is observed twice a month in the Hindu calendar.