Chandrababu feels Jagan's mind will get blocked with poll result

Vijayawada: The TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday felt that the result of these elections will block the mind of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the people are feeling total freedom from the psycho rule after the announcement of poll schedule.

Addressing the general election summit organised by the TDP Legal Cell here, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people are now coming onto the roads happily. The TDP supremo promised payment of Rs 7,000 as honorarium for advocates in the name of Nyaya Mitra immediately after the alliance forming the coming government. The number of beneficiaries will be increased to 3,500 and also Rs 100 cr will be allocated as corpus fund for the advocates, Mr Chandrababu said.

"It is really sad that the legal cell has to organise workshops due to the prevailing conditions in the State," he said. Recalling that till now his nomination used to be filed by advocates and the party workers after taking his signature on the declaration form, Mr Chandrababu regretted that the situation is so bad now that he had to take the details of the number cases filed against him from the DGP and other officials. "If I do not ask for the details of the cases I am not aware how many illegal cases were filed against me and when," he remarked.

Observing that Legislature, Executive and the Media have got the utmost importance in the Constitution, Mr Chandrababu said that the Judiciary brings these systems onto the track if they go wrong. "Had the judicial system been not in existence we would not have survived and my advocates too had spent sleepless nights along with me," the TDP supremo told the summit.

Maintaining that for the first time he is witnessing attacks on advocates, Mr Chandrababu expressed concern that the situation has come to such a pass that the advocates had to submit before the courts that they are being subjected to various kinds of attacks. Even necessary certificates are not being issued to file the nominations and when the nominations are filed ever after overcoming these obstacles nominations will be deleted through scrutiny, he said and added that even if one overcomes this the result will be only in favour of their candidates.

What is so pathetic is that even the Election Commissioner feels insecure here and had to seek the Central assistance, he said, adding that several bogus votes were cast in the Tirupati bypoll. These incidents clearly indicate under what kind of rule the people are now, he said and felt that unless this rule is ended there will be no development. The TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP are moving ahead with the slogan of 'People should win and the State should move forward', he said.

Noting that the alliance is organising the Praja Galam public meeting near Chilakaluripet on Sunday which will be addressed by none other than the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, Mr Chandrababu expressed confidence that the NDA is going to form its governments both at the Centre and in the State. The NDA is going to form its government at the Centre by winning not less than 400 Lok Sabha seats while the alliance is going to create a record in the State by winning the largest number of seats in the State, Mr Chandrababu noted.

While the nation is moving ahead with Vision 2047, this psycho is taking the State to the stone era, he regretted and said that the people are ready to send Mr Jagan home. It is the responsibility of not only the three parties to save the State but also everyone individual, Mr Chandrababu said and called upon the intellectuals to come forward to save the State by waging another battle on the lines of how they fought for Independence.

Stating that the coming 57 days are very crucial, Mr Chandrababu said that advocates too will be partners in the coming golden era. Premium for medical claim and accidental insurance will be paid by the coming government for advocates, he said and promised to allot house-sites too for them. Expressing doubts as to why the Land Titling Act is brought in, Mr Chandrababu Naidu said that the coming alliance government will revoke this legislation.

Mr Chandrababu also pointed out the massive irregularities in the APPSC and recalled how the MP, Mr Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, was tortured by the police. Expressing confidence that the

State is going to witness tremors, Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the advocates to be partners in saving the State.