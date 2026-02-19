Indian Modernism Revisited at Curated Evening in New Delhi

New Delhi: An intimate evening dedicated to Indian modernism brought together prominent artists, collectors and cultural patrons at QLA in Mehrauli, where Gallery Silver Scapes, in collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Gallery, showcased works by two celebrated modernists — A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayanan.

The curated presentation explored distinct yet complementary strands of Indian modernist expression. While Almelkar’s works foregrounded lyrical figuration rooted in rural life and indigenous cultural memory, Narayanan’s canvases offered contemplative abstraction shaped by sacred geometry and metaphysical inquiry.

The evening also marked the launch of a new publication, ALMELKAR: THE RESURRECTION – Letters & Lines of a Master, a volume that documents the artistic journey and legacy of Almelkar. The book includes works from the collection of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), reflecting institutional recognition of the artist’s contribution to Indian modernism.

The publication features essays and reflections by leading art historians and scholars. Archana Khare-Ghose situates Almelkar’s practice within a decolonial framework, while Vikram Mayor examines him as both wanderer and mentor within the modernist movement. Rajendra Patil traces his association with the Bombay Art Society, and Dr Rehaman Patel discusses his immersive engagement with tribal and folk traditions. Other contributors analyse his stylistic evolution, personal correspondences and lasting impact on Indian art.

In contrast, Narayanan’s works introduced a meditative dimension to the evening. Constructed through elemental forms and calibrated spatial relationships, his paintings invited viewers into moments of stillness and reflection. The senior artist was present at the event, engaging with guests and offering insights into his philosophical and artistic practice.

Speaking at the gathering, Uday Jain, Director of Dhoomimal Art Gallery, said the collaboration aimed to revisit Indian modernism through dialogue and reflection. Vikram Mayor, Director of Gallery Silver Scapes, noted that the engaged audience reaffirmed the continued resonance of modernist thought in contemporary discourse.

The evening saw the presence of noted personalities including Suhel Seth, Ajitabh Bachchan, Jatin Das and other artists, collectors and patrons, underscoring sustained interest in recontextualising Indian modernism for new generations.