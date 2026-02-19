Meta Revives Smartwatch Plans with AI-Focused ‘Malibu 2’ to Rival Apple

Meta is once again stepping into the smartwatch arena, years after shelving its earlier plans. The tech giant is reportedly developing a new AI-driven wearable, codenamed Malibu 2, marking a renewed push into the competitive smartwatch market currently dominated by players like Apple Inc., Google, and Samsung Electronics.

Unlike its previous attempt, which was paused in 2022 amid broader cost-cutting efforts, Meta’s new smartwatch is expected to play a central role in the company’s growing AI ecosystem. Reports suggest that the Malibu 2 device will not be just another fitness tracker but a companion wearable designed to work seamlessly with Meta’s popular Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The renewed focus comes after Meta found notable success in the AI wearables segment. The company reportedly shipped 7 million units of its Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2025, signalling strong consumer appetite for intelligent, connected devices that blend fashion and function.

What to expect from Meta’s smartwatch?

According to reports, the Malibu 2 smartwatch will feature a built-in Meta AI assistant, positioning artificial intelligence at the heart of the device experience. In addition to AI capabilities, the smartwatch is expected to offer standard health-tracking features similar to those found on devices like the Apple Watch.

However, Meta appears to be going a step further by designing the smartwatch as a complementary device for its smart glasses. The company had earlier introduced a neural wristband for its glasses that enables users to control menus through subtle wrist muscle movements. The Malibu 2 smartwatch is expected to incorporate similar gesture-based navigation, potentially allowing users to interact with augmented reality interfaces more intuitively.

If realised as envisioned, the smartwatch could serve as a control hub for Meta’s broader wearable ambitions, including augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) devices currently in development.

A second attempt after a halted first try

Meta’s smartwatch journey began in 2021, when the company was reportedly working on a device featuring three built-in cameras. However, as part of restructuring and spending reductions within its Reality Labs division, the project was paused in 2022.

The revival of the smartwatch initiative reflects Meta’s renewed hardware strategy under CEO Mark Zuckerberg. With AI now central to the company’s long-term roadmap, the Malibu 2 appears to be part of a broader vision to create an interconnected ecosystem of intelligent devices.

Launch timeline and future plans

There is no official confirmation yet on when the Malibu 2 smartwatch will be unveiled, but reports indicate that Meta could introduce the device by the end of 2026. Pricing details remain undisclosed.

Beyond the smartwatch, Meta is also said to be developing several AR and MR glasses. One such mixed-reality project, reportedly codenamed “Phoenix,” has been delayed and may not launch until 2027.

As competition in the wearable technology market intensifies, Meta’s second attempt at a smartwatch could redefine how AI integrates into everyday accessories — and potentially position the company as a stronger challenger to established smartwatch leaders.