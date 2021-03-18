Chandrababu files quash petition in AP High Court against CID notices in Amaravati lands case

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has filed a quash petition in the high court challenging the FIR registered by the CID over the assigned land irregularities. In the petition, Chandrababu's lawyers sought the quashing of the CID FIR. Chandrababu's petition is likely to be heard in the high court tomorrow. On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet party leaders today. The meeting will discuss the strategies to be followed in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections as well as the CID notices.

According to the complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in the Amaravati Assigned Lands case. It is known that a case has been registered against Chandrababu at the CID Police Station under the SCs and STs Act. The CID has issued notice under Section 41 (a) (1) of the CrPC to appear before it on March 23 in this case. Failure to comply with the terms of the notice and failure to attend the trial will result in arrest under the law.

The notices were issued on behalf of CID Cyber ​​Cell DSP A. Lakshmi Narayana to come to the CID regional office in Vijayawada at 11 am on the 23rd of this month. The CID registered the case six days ago. The FIR came to light on Tuesday. Cases under sections 166, 167, 217, 120 (b) Red, 34, 35, 36, 37, SC, ST of the IPC under Section 3 (1) (f), (g), AP Assigned Land Transfer Prevention Act 7 Registered. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu is booked as A1 and former Minister for Municipal and Urban Development P. Narayana as A2.