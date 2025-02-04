Chandrababu fires salvo at Kejriwal

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling AAP over the lack of infrastructure development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said AAP government was a “half-engine sarkar” and failed in infrastructure development.

Speaking to reporters after an election campaign in the national capital on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu said if Delhi must be developed, people should vote for double engine sarkar. "In Delhi, you cannot differentiate between drinking and drainage water because the AAP government did not implement Central government schemes like AMRUT and Jal Jeevan Mission, fearing that the credit would go to BJP, he claimed. The city is stinking because AAP was busy playing politics,” he said.

“Delhi model is a total failure. Instead of implementing the Swachh Bharat Mission, the AAP government is keeping Delhi unclean by polluting weather and politics,” Naidu said. What is important in governance is performance and creating better living standards, not just ideology. The time has come for poor people in Delhi to think if they want to live permanently in slums without proper amenities and opportunities or vote for development, he said.

He also questioned the sustainability of welfare politics without wealth creation. "Without creating wealth, what is the right of a politician to distribute wealth," he asked, calling for a national debate on the issue.

Naidu highlighted the stark contrast between Delhi's current state and its historical position as a career-building hub. "Originally, Delhi used to be home for building careers. It was our pride. Today, nobody is coming here. People are going from Delhi to other places for livelihood and opportunities," he observed.

Naidu termed Delhi's controversial liquor policy as the "worst scam" compared to other corruption cases. Advocating for a development-focused approach, Naidu proposed his "P4" model -- public, private, and people's partnership -- to address poverty.

He said like in China economic development should transcend political ideology. He urged Delhi voters to understand the gravity of the situation. Even caste and religion are reality and one needs to respect them for inclusive development, he added.

Addressing the Congress-AAP rift, Naidu emphasised development over ideology. "Be on the right side, not on the left side, then you can move forward. Development must go on and you cannot derail (development) with political and public policies for cheap popularity," Naidu said.