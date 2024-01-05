Chandrababu flays YS Jagan at 'Ra Kadali Ra' in Kanigiri, calls people to vote for TDP

Tthe National President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister, accused current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking Andhra Pradesh (AP) backward by 30 years. Chandrababu Naidu made these remarks during an open meeting in Kanigiri, where large numbers of TDP, Janasena party members, and fans gathered. He launched the general election campaign and stated that he is not afraid of Jagan Mohan Reddy and called on people to remove Jagan from power.

Chandrababu accused Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government of corrupt practices, specifically alleging that they are involved in the illegal mining of granite. He criticised the rising poverty in the Kanigiri region, claiming that the TDP will change the situation once they come to power. He emphasized that development and welfare are the TDP's priorities.

Chandrababu further criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy's government for its economic policies and asserted that they do not know how to create wealth or provide jobs. He cited a national survey that ranked Andhra Pradesh as having the highest unemployment rate in the country.

Chandrababu highlighted various issues under Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, including high electricity charges, exploitation of resources, and corruption. He mentioned that the TDP, during their rule, provided free sand to the public, whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has implemented a fee of 5000 rupees for tractor sand. Chandrababu accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of selling low-quality liquor, harming the poor, and promised to provide good quality liquor at a lower price once the TDP comes to power again.