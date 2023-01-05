  • Menu
Chandrababu flays YS Jagan over false cases on TDP cadre in Kuppam

Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu
Highlights

Former Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his anger on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over false cases being filed in the TDP cadre in Kuppam.

Former Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his anger on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over false cases being filed in the TDP cadre in Kuppam. Chandrababu said that all the Telugu people in the world saw what was happening in Kuppam.

He fired at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating hurdles to his tour of Kuppam and questioned why the cases were filed on the TDP cadre unnecessarily and warned of private cases against the police who have violated the law. He said that YS Jagan is scared of defeat in the next elections and resorting to atrocities.

Responding to Kandukur and Guntur incidents, he said both incidents took place as part of conspiracies to prevent TDP leaders from coming to meetings.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam led to tension on Wednesday when the police stopped the road show citing government GO on holding rallies and public meetings on roads without permission.

