Andhra Revenue Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has announced that the coalition government, under the leadership of Chandrababu, has begun working towards maintaining the trust of the people. He said the government's intention is to provide support to 65 lakh poor families and ensure their welfare.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy criticized the YCP for allegedly cheating the poor with regards to pension distribution. He stated that the government plans to provide Rs.3,000 at the end of the five year term, while the TDP will offer a pension of Rs.4000 starting from the first month of their rule.

The government has expanded its pension distribution to 12 types of pensioners across five categories, with the budget increasing from Rs

2700 crores to Rs. 4400 crores. The pensions, now distributed under the name NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, are aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the system. Payments will be made through the biometric system or Irish method, guaranteeing a secure and efficient process.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to completing pension disbursement from 6 am to 6 pm on the first day of every month. He emphasized the strong government system in place to ensure timely and accurate distribution of pensions to those in need.