Chandrababu hold meetings with party leaders from constituencies

With speculations of early elections in Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has increased his political activities and conducting meetings with leaders from various assembly constituencies in the state with the aim to discuss the potential candidates for the upcoming elections.



Chandrababu Naidu recently held a meeting with leaders from four constituencies, namely Santanutalapadu, Thiruvuru, Polavaram, and Sullurpet. He is scheduled to meet leaders from three more constituencies on Thursday. The strength and calibre of the candidates is being carefully considered based on survey reports, advice from party strategists, and current information. This time, the focus was on selecting candidates who have a strong connection with the people and the party's cadre.

Chandrababu Naidu has been actively touring many constituencies for the past six months, anticipating early elections. He aims to understand the issues faced by the people and address them accordingly. In some constituencies, candidates have already been announced, allowing them to start preparing for the elections. Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu's son, is also actively involved in the political activities with Yuva Galam, exposing the alleged corruption and wrongdoings of the ruling party. He has already announced some candidates himself.