Guntur: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked the voters of Guntur city to vote for the TDP candidates in the GMC elections. He said the voters have to decide whether they want rowdy rajyam or development.



Naidu started a roadshow in Guntur on the last day of the election campaign. He assured that he would fight on behalf of people to solve people's problems and develop Guntur city in all spheres. He recalled that he had developed Cyberabad and developed Software companies generating employment and brought recognition to Hyderabad city. He recalled that since the YSR government came to power, prices of essential commodities prices are on rising. He said liter petrol is selling at Rs.100, domestic gas cylinder price shot up to Rs.900, redgram is selling at Rs.140 a kg. Similarly, sand is being sold at Rs.30,000 a truck in the state in YCP rule.

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is selling his own brand liquor at higher price in the state and making lives of poor people miserable. Hundreds of TDP workers and supporters attended the roadshow waving paltry flags. Daring scorching heat a large number of people welcomed the TDP supremo in Guntur.