Chandrababu holds teleconference with party leaders, gives instructions for polling agents

Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with party leaders and booth level activists. A total of 64,000 party workers participated in the teleconference, which took place at 4 am on Monday.

During the teleconference, Chandrababu Naidu provided instructions on the precautions that need to be taken by the party's agents during polling. He emphasized the need for vigilance against the ruling party and urged YSR Congress Party to put an end to any attempts at anarchy.

Chandrababu Naidu also raised concerns about fake videos and letters being circulated by YSR Congress Party out of fear of defeat. He urged everyone to take responsibility for increasing voter turnout and to report any issues to the party's central war room immediately.

Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu assured that he would continue to monitor the election process and review the situation periodically. He advised all party members to remain alert until the polling is completed.