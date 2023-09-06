Live
Chandrababu interacts with people in Rayadurgam, says will address their problems
During an interactive program in Rayadurgam of Anantapur district on Wednesday, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu heard the problems and concerns of teachers, lawyers, intellectuals, and educated individuals. Many people shared their issues with him, and he promised to address them when he comes to power.
Chandrababu also criticized the alleged large-scale corruption and property looting that took place during the rule of the YCP government. He expressed concerns about the actions of the current government, including unauthorized canal digging on lands without informing farmers and alleged harassment of Nagendra, who filed cases on sand irregularities.
Stating that he may face arrest or attacks, Naidu asserted that he has done nothing wrong and will continue to fight. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anger over attacks on opposition.