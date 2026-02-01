Chandrababu is a great human being: MLA Prasanthi

Nellore: While describing Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as a great humanist Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has said that scores of people emerged from poor and middle classes have been gaining rebirth (Punarjanma) through liberally sanctioned by the government.

The MLA has distributed the Rs 58 lakhs to 91 beneficiaries under CMRF at her camp office here on Saturday. On this occasion, the MLA addressed the media persons at her camp office in Nellore city. Pointing out that now a days treatment in corporate hospitals have become costliest and said that in this circumstances Chandrababu Naidu very kind enough to sanctioning the necessary amount through CMRF to the needy in the constituency.

She appealed the poor and middle classes to extend their support to the government in the interest of initiating more welfare programmes in future.