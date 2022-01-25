Chandrababu is doing politics in the name Casino, alleges AP govt. chief whip Srikanth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy commented that TDP chief Chandrababu's seniority was of no use to the country and the state. He was incensed that Naidu was doing politics in the name of the casino. Speaking to media in Kadapa on Tuesday, Srikanth Reddy expressed his anger that the TDP chief has been talking about gambling and casinos for the last ten days despite the Sankranti festival being over. The chief whip said that the government has never encouraged gambling and alleged that the opposition is trying to sling mud at the government.

Srikanth Reddy recalled Chandrababu's comments of claiming himself that he had brought the nightlife culture in Hyderabad after he became the Chief Minister. He said it is wrong on part of Naidu to level allegations on the government. The chief whip recalled that the Chandrababu warnings to the union when he was in power



However, Srikanth Reddy opined that this government is friendly and wants the issues to be resolved amicably. YS Jagan gave 27 percent IR when he became the chief minister even though the employees did not ask. Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that CM YS Jagan was thinking of the welfare of the employees despite the burden to the government.